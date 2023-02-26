Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra government keen to attract more  investments in food industry

Despite the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the State’s agri and food processing exports for 2021-22 were valued at Rs 44,539 crore (USD 5.95 bn), registering a growth rate of 5.95%.

Published: 26th February 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government is keen on attracting more investments in the food processing sectors during the Global Investors Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.AP has firmly established itself as a major player in India’s agribusiness industry with a significant contribution to aquaculture, horticulture, dairy and poultry.

Despite the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the State’s agri and food processing exports for 2021-22 were valued at Rs 44,539 crore (US $5.95 bn), registering a growth rate of 5.95%.

In 2021-22, AP ranked first in the production of several crops, including oil palm, papaya, lime, coconut, cocoa, tomato and chilli, as well as in marine exports. Furthermore, the State has secured the top position in egg, fish and shrimp production, stood second in paddy, maize, mango, sweet orange, cashew and turmeric output.

According to a release, the State has made significant investments in infrastructure by setting up 10,788 YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras, which are functioning as one-stop-shops for agriculture and allied services.
There are also 58 agricultural and horticultural research stations, 373 cold storage facilities, 124 warehouses, 247 ripening chambers, 4,587 pack houses, five food quality testing labs and 400 market yards in the State.

The government has taken a noteworthy initiative to support cultivators with the YSR Rythu Bharosa programme, which is designed to provide timely and quality inputs and services to farmers to increase crop productivity.

In addition, the government is actively developing integrated production centres in all the districts of the State in line with the AP Food Processing Policy 2025, which will provide common facilities farmers.
These initiatives demonstrate the government’s commitment to promoting the growth of the agricultural sector and supporting the welfare of farmers in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp