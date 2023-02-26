Andhra government keen to attract more  investments in food industry

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government is keen on attracting more investments in the food processing sectors during the Global Investors Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.AP has firmly established itself as a major player in India’s agribusiness industry with a significant contribution to aquaculture, horticulture, dairy and poultry.

Despite the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the State’s agri and food processing exports for 2021-22 were valued at Rs 44,539 crore (US $5.95 bn), registering a growth rate of 5.95%.

In 2021-22, AP ranked first in the production of several crops, including oil palm, papaya, lime, coconut, cocoa, tomato and chilli, as well as in marine exports. Furthermore, the State has secured the top position in egg, fish and shrimp production, stood second in paddy, maize, mango, sweet orange, cashew and turmeric output.

According to a release, the State has made significant investments in infrastructure by setting up 10,788 YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras, which are functioning as one-stop-shops for agriculture and allied services.

There are also 58 agricultural and horticultural research stations, 373 cold storage facilities, 124 warehouses, 247 ripening chambers, 4,587 pack houses, five food quality testing labs and 400 market yards in the State.

The government has taken a noteworthy initiative to support cultivators with the YSR Rythu Bharosa programme, which is designed to provide timely and quality inputs and services to farmers to increase crop productivity.

In addition, the government is actively developing integrated production centres in all the districts of the State in line with the AP Food Processing Policy 2025, which will provide common facilities farmers.

These initiatives demonstrate the government’s commitment to promoting the growth of the agricultural sector and supporting the welfare of farmers in the State.

