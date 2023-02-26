AP Minister for IT and Industry Amarnath decries vicious campaign ahead of Investors summit

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for IT and Industry Gudivada Amarnath on Saturday said a vicious campaign was going on so as to damage reputation of the State in view of the Global Investors Summit being held in Vizag on March 3 and 4.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said the campaign was unleashed to mislead the industrialists willing to invest in the State. As representatives from over 50 countries are attending the summit, the TDP friendly media was carrying misleading reports so that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will not gain any mileage, he said.

Amarnath said Wipro has decided to launch its operations in Visakhapatnam with 1,000 employees in the next few months.

The government has promised to give incentives to the industries even before the summit. However, in view of the model code of conduct enforced due to north Andhra MLC graduates constituency election, they had to postpone the disbursal of incentives to the industries.

Amarnath said former CM Chandrababu Naidu did not release incentives worth Rs 3,000 crore to industries. However, Jagan cleared Rs 3,600 crore dues to the industries. A Rs 900 crore restart package was implemented for MSMEs, which suffered losses during Covid pandemic, he added.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for IT and Industry Gudivada Amarnath on Saturday said a vicious campaign was going on so as to damage reputation of the State in view of the Global Investors Summit being held in Vizag on March 3 and 4. Speaking to mediapersons, he said the campaign was unleashed to mislead the industrialists willing to invest in the State. As representatives from over 50 countries are attending the summit, the TDP friendly media was carrying misleading reports so that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will not gain any mileage, he said. Amarnath said Wipro has decided to launch its operations in Visakhapatnam with 1,000 employees in the next few months. The government has promised to give incentives to the industries even before the summit. However, in view of the model code of conduct enforced due to north Andhra MLC graduates constituency election, they had to postpone the disbursal of incentives to the industries. Amarnath said former CM Chandrababu Naidu did not release incentives worth Rs 3,000 crore to industries. However, Jagan cleared Rs 3,600 crore dues to the industries. A Rs 900 crore restart package was implemented for MSMEs, which suffered losses during Covid pandemic, he added.