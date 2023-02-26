Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP Minister for IT and Industry Amarnath decries vicious campaign ahead of Investors summit

He said the campaign was unleashed to mislead the industrialists willing to invest in the State.

Published: 26th February 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Gudivada Amarnath, Andhra IT MINISTER, AP IT MINISTER

IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath s\. (File Photo | G Satyanarayana)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for IT and Industry Gudivada Amarnath on Saturday said a vicious campaign was going on so as to damage reputation of the State in view of the Global Investors Summit being held in Vizag on March 3 and 4.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said the campaign was unleashed to mislead the industrialists willing to invest in the State. As representatives from over 50 countries are attending the summit, the TDP friendly media was carrying misleading reports so that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will not gain any mileage, he said.

Amarnath said Wipro has decided to launch its operations in Visakhapatnam with 1,000 employees in the next few months.

The government has promised to give incentives to the industries even before the summit. However, in view of the model code of conduct enforced due to north Andhra MLC graduates constituency election, they had to postpone the disbursal of incentives to the industries.

Amarnath said former CM Chandrababu Naidu  did not release incentives worth Rs 3,000 crore to industries. However, Jagan cleared Rs 3,600 crore dues to the industries. A Rs 900 crore restart package was implemented for MSMEs, which suffered losses during Covid pandemic, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gudivada Amarnath Global Investors Summit
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp