Post fire accident, Apple Inc supplier declares 30-day holiday at Andhra Pradesh plant

Foxlink is yet to lodge a complaint with the authorities over the blaze that completely destroyed the main manufacturing plant, one of the three sheds.

By PTI

JINKALAMITTA: Production at the factory of Taiwan-based Foxlink, the cable supplier to technology giant Apple Inc, is likely to be hit as the company has declared a 30-day holiday for its employees, following the fire accident here.

The company has declared holiday for a month to around 1,600 workers of the Jinkalamitta plant in Tirupati district, and directed them to return to their respective hometowns, an official said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Monday. However, there was no loss of life, police said.

"They (Management) declared holidays for employees for 30 days," said Renigunta deputy superintendent of police (DSP) A. Ramachandra, who is monitoring the situation at the plant.

Examining the mishap, he indicated that 30 days may not be enough.

The contract manufacturer is yet to lodge any complaint, even as officials from the state factories and labour departments, along with insurance company representatives have started visiting the plant to estimate the quantum of loss.

Meanwhile, Foxlink is yet to lodge a complaint with the authorities over the blaze that completely destroyed the main manufacturing plant, one of the three sheds. "It takes time to estimate the loss as bills are verified and cross-checked to arrive at a figure. It will take time to go through this exercise, it may take 10 -- 15 days," he observed, explaining why it may take longer to file the FIR.

He also hinted that 30 days of holidays may not be enough, considering the total damage and collapse of the shed and noted that it may even need up to four months.

Foxlink and the owner of the site housing the facility could not be reached for a comment.

Established in 1986, Foxlink designs, makes and sells cable assemblies, connectors, power management devices and battery packs to several global tech behemoths.

It is headquartered in Taipei with over 15 design, manufacturing and sales sites across the world.

