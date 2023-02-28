Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP leader P Narayana’s case reffered to sessions court 

The former minister is facing charges of leaking SSC public examination question paper during the public examinations in April 2022.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Chittoor sessions court to continue hearing TDP leader P Narayana’s case. The former minister is facing charges of leaking SSC public examination question paper during the public examinations in April 2022.

Hearing a petition filed by Narayana, the apex court said the case should heard based on the merit. At the same time, it allowed the investigating agency dealing with the case to approach the Andhra Pradesh High Court within one week time after verdict by the sessions court in the case. 

The top court, however, asked the investigating agency not to initiate any measures in the case till that time.   

Remember, the class 10th  question paper was leaked in Nellepalli ZP High School in Gangadhar Nellore mandal of Chittoor district on April 27 last year via WhatsApp groups. Former Minister P Narayana was accused in the case and subsequently arrested.  

Later, he was released on bail. The case hearing was being carried out in district sessions court of Chittoor and also High Court. Recently, with the High Court cancelled the bail of Narayana. Foolowing which, he filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order. 

