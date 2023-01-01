Home States Andhra Pradesh

64 lakh beneficiaries to get Rs 1,765 crore pension in AP

Call centres have been  opened in the DRDA offices of all the 26 districts to monitor the disbursement of social security pensions.

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for distribution of social security pensions from New Year Day.The State government has enhanced the monthly pension from Rs 2,500 to Rs 2,750 from January, 2023 and the same will be handed over to beneficiaries at their doorstep by village/ward volunteers.With the sanction of pensions to 2,31,989 new beneficiaries from January, a total of Rs 1,765 crore will be disbursed to 64.06 lakh people.  

A total of 2.66 lakh village/ward volunteers, 15,000 education assistants and ward welfare development secretaries will distribute the social security pension to beneficiaries.Call centres have been  opened in the DRDA offices of all the 26 districts to monitor the disbursement of social security pensions.

In a release issued on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Budi Mutyala Naidu said ‘Pension Varotsavalu’ will be held in the State from January 1 to 7.Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in the weekly celebrations at Rajamahendravaram on January 3.

