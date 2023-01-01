AP to attract sea of investments ushering in industrial development

By Express News Service

Is Andhra Pradesh poised to get huge investments in 2023? The answer seems to be Yes as the government is determined to make all out efforts to attract investments.Focused on getting huge investments, the State government is set to conduct Global Investment Summit 2023 in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4. Through the GIS, the government aims to attract at least Rs 10 lakh crore investments.

Prior to the conduct of the prestigious summit, the government will organise roadshows in the UAE, Taiwan, Germany, Japan, the US, Canada and some other countries, to promote it.Apart from the GIS, the electronics manufacturing park at Kopparthy in Kadapa district is set to attract investments as the government is developing the necessary infrastructure at a brisk pace and several investors have already visited the park evincing interest to invest there.

The long pending dream of the people of Rayalaseema in general and Kadapa district in particular is set to be realised in 2023 as the steel plant works are set to commence in January itself as announced by Chief Minister. JSW Steel Limited has come forward to set up an integrated steel plant at Sunnapurallaplle in Kadapa district. The plant will come up in two phases with a total outlay of Rs 8,800 crore. It will have a production capacity of 2 million tonnes a year.

Asserting that AP has vast resources, AP Chambers general secretary B Rajasekhar told TNIE that the government can attract huge investments by showcasing the advantages.

Is Andhra Pradesh poised to get huge investments in 2023? The answer seems to be Yes as the government is determined to make all out efforts to attract investments.Focused on getting huge investments, the State government is set to conduct Global Investment Summit 2023 in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4. Through the GIS, the government aims to attract at least Rs 10 lakh crore investments. Prior to the conduct of the prestigious summit, the government will organise roadshows in the UAE, Taiwan, Germany, Japan, the US, Canada and some other countries, to promote it.Apart from the GIS, the electronics manufacturing park at Kopparthy in Kadapa district is set to attract investments as the government is developing the necessary infrastructure at a brisk pace and several investors have already visited the park evincing interest to invest there. The long pending dream of the people of Rayalaseema in general and Kadapa district in particular is set to be realised in 2023 as the steel plant works are set to commence in January itself as announced by Chief Minister. JSW Steel Limited has come forward to set up an integrated steel plant at Sunnapurallaplle in Kadapa district. The plant will come up in two phases with a total outlay of Rs 8,800 crore. It will have a production capacity of 2 million tonnes a year. Asserting that AP has vast resources, AP Chambers general secretary B Rajasekhar told TNIE that the government can attract huge investments by showcasing the advantages.