AP will witness revolutionary changes in 2023, predicts Chandrababu

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has predicted revolutionary changes in Andhra Pradesh in 2023 as the people have already started revolting against the ruling YSRC. Stating that 2022 remained as a year of hatred, tragedies and destruction for AP since everyone in the State suffered, physically, mentally and financially, Naidu alleged that the faulty policies of the YSRC government pushed the people into deep trouble and false cases have been foisted against those who questioned the ‘authoritarian’ rule.

“When the people in the entire State are suffering, the ministerial team headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is feeling happy. It is AP, which has the highest debt burden on farmers in the country and each farmer carries Rs 2.42 lakh debt. AP is in third place in the country in farmer suicides and second in tenant suicides,” Naidu said, while addressing a press conference at Rajupalem in Nellore district on Saturday.

Observing that the CM hardly takes such issues into consideration, Naidu said even ration rice supplied by the Centre is being diverted to foreign countries through ports. This was stated by a Union Minister in Parliament, he substantiated.Under the YSRC government, the menace of ganja and drug smuggling is on the rise. Atrocities against women have also increased. Youth are going into depression due to growing unemployment. The CM has not taken any concrete steps to improve the situation, he charged.

Maintaining that some YSRC MLAs, who once faced financial problems, have now become crorepatis, he accused them of looting the realty sector. “The situation is such that if one wants to sell his own property, he needs to give a share in it to the local MLA,” Naidu remarked.

Stating that there is no wrong in admitting good leaders from other parties into the TDP fold, Naidu made it clear that leaders with commitment will only be taken into the party. Observing that those having commitment to the State, cannot continue in the YSRC, he said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has diluted the powers of local bodies.

Reiterating that Jagan is mulling early polls, he sought to know what he discussed with PM Narendra Modi at the recent meeting. “Even if Jagan is ready to distribute Rs 10,000 per vote, the TDP cannot be stopped from returning to power in the State in the ensuing elections,” he asserted.

