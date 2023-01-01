Home States Andhra Pradesh

Good news for tipplers, liquor to be sold till 1 am

Similarly, the business hours for selling or serving liquor in bars and clubs have also been extended till 1 a.m for both the days.

Published: 01st January 2023 06:36 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what could be a good news for tipplers, the State government on Saturday extended the business hours of liquor outlets till 12 a.m on new year night as well as on January 1. Similarly, the business hours for selling or serving liquor in bars and clubs have also been extended till 1 a.m for both the days. Generally, the business hours of liquor outlets is till 9 p.m, while bars are allowed till 11 p.m. However, it is for the first time that the business hours have been extended on January 1.

Speaking to TNIE, Special Chief Secretary (Excise) Dr Rajat Bhargava said that the decision to extend the timings has been made is to curb the flow of non-duty paid and spurious liquor into the State. “Special Enforcement Bureau has been alerted as well,” he added.

