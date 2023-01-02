‘2023 a crucial year for AP transport corporation’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Transport Corporation has surpassed the target in revenue collection for passenger services and cargo, APSRTC managing director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said on Sunday as he addressed the staff during the new year’s celebrations conducted at RTC headquarters in Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS).

Stating that the transport corporation has achieved many milestones in 2022, he urged the employees to continue the same efforts in 2023. Speaking to the media, Rao further said the Unified Ticketing Solution, recently implemented by APSRTC, is being studied by transport corporations in other states.

“This is a great honour for APSRTC as we are setting an example on implementation of UTS to other states. Officials from other States are approaching us and learning from us,” he added.

