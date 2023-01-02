Guntur Municipal Corporation tops income tax collection in 2 quarters

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) stood first among other civic bodies in the State during second and the third quarters of the financial year 2022-23 by collecting Rs 6.53 crore.GMC chief Kirthi Chekuri said on Sunday that the tax collection was almost double the amount collected last year and that the civic body recorded 99.80% growth. “The officials prepared an action plan and conducted awareness programmes at the ward secretariat level to inform the people and encourage them to pay their property, water, and vacant land taxes on time. GMC set up special collection counters at GMC Circle office, and ward secretariats in Bharatpet, Vasantharayapuram, Peda Palakaluru road from December 29 to 31 which worked from 8 am to 8 pm for three days,” Chekuri explained. The secretariat staff issued slips to the taxpayers, whose dues were pending. As a result, GMC stood first in the state followed by Vizag (Rs 1.97 crore), and Vijayawada (Rs 1.12 crore). She lauded the revenue officials, inspectors, and admin secretaries for their efforts. On this occasion, she also informed that Spandana grievance redressal programme would be conducted in the commissioner’s chamber from 10 am to 1 pm. Stating that Spandana programme was also being held at the Secretariats on a daily basis from 3 pm to 5 pm, she said petitions could be given to the Commissioner, if the issues are not resolved locally.