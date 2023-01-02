Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pension beneficiaries get fake notes in Prakasam district of Andhra

Having learnt about the news of fake notes, village secretariat officials called up Amose and enquired about the matter.

Published: 02nd January 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

The fake notes of `500 denomination seized from the social security pension distributed by a village volunteer in Prakasam district on Sunday I Express

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Counterfeit currency notes of Rs 500 denomination worth Rs 19,500 were found in the social security pension disbursed to beneficiaries by a village volunteer in Prakasam district on Sunday. The enhanced pension of Rs 2,750 was distributed to a beneficiary of the SC Colony at Narasayapalem in Yerragondapalem mandal by village volunteer M Amose (30).

When the beneficiary tried to send the money to his relative, the Rs 500 notes given as pension were found to be fake. When the volunteer was alerted, he verified the notes he had distributed and found that 38 of them amounting to Rs 19,000 are fake.

Having learnt about the news of fake notes, village secretariat officials called up Amose and enquired about the matter. They directed him to bring back all the money he was allotted to distribute pensions. Later, they examined the currency notes and 39 notes of Rs 500 denomination were found to be fake.

All the fake notes were seized and kept in the office. Initially, the volunteer stated that he did not know anything about the fake currency notes and he took  the amount from the secretariat welfare assistant, who usually gives the money on the last day of every month to distribute the pension to beneficiaries. Later, the volunteer reportedly confessed that he swapped the original notes with fake ones.

After getting information, Yerragondapalem police started investigation. Yerragondapalem CI K Maruti Krishna and SI G Kotaiah seized all the fake currency notes. The welfare assistant of Narasayapalem village secretariat clarified that he drew the amount from Yerragondapalem bank and handed over the money to the volunteer and he knew nothing about fake currency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fake notes pension Rs 500 fake note
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp