Welfare schemes give YSRC an edge for upcoming assembly elections

ONGOLE: Though Assembly elections are one-and-a-half years away from now, political activity in Prakasam district has intensified as both the ruling YSRC and the opposition TDP are making all-out efforts to win people’s confidence. Jana Sena Party has also initiated moves to win people’s trust. The YSRC is totally banking on its welfare schemes while the TDP and Jana Sena have laid emphasis on anti-incumbency.

The YSRC is strongly promoting its decentralised development policy with emphasis on setting up of three capitals in different regions for balanced growth. The TDP is committed to Amaravati as the sole capital of the State. However, the decentralised development policy of the YSRC and the lone capital commitment of the TDP may not have any impact on people as they are more concerned about their livelihood and basic infrastructure. Local issues are likely to play a major role in the poll outcome.

It is noteworthy here to mention that the demand for separate Markapur district and people’s opposition to merger of Addanki and Kandukur Assembly segments with neighbouring districts as part of the reorganisation of districts. The opposition parties had extended their support to the demand for separate Markapur district. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has promised to reunite Kandukur with Prakasam district if the party comes to power in the 2024 elections.

Despite local problems like lack of infrastructure development, no new investments and land related issues, most of the people are supporting the YSRC government for implementing several welfare schemes effectively. The Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme of the YSRC has evoked a good response from the people. The YSRC has an edge over the TDP in majority of segments in the district though a few ruling party MLAs are facing dissent from their own party men.

“All sections of the society are happy with the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. Minor differences among the rank and file are quite common in every political party. We will iron out all the minor differences among the party rank and file. We are sure that Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vision for development and welfare programmes will enable us achieve the target of 175 out of 175 Assembly seats in the next elections,” asserted TJR Sudhakar Babu, YSRC MLA from Santhanutalapadu.

Internal squabbles in the YSRC are mainly observed in Darsi, Giddalur, Chirala, Paruchur, Kondepi and Santhanutalapadu segments. The TDP is also facing similar problem in Ongole, Kandukur, Chirala and Markapur constituencies.

However, the TDP Assembly constituency incharges have exuded confidence that all the differences among the party rank and file will be sorted out soon and they will make all-out efforts to win the people’s confidence. “We are committed to Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh. We are confident that the people will certainly support the cause of Amaravati farmers.

After the successful conduct of Mahanadu in Ongole, the TDP has gained strength. Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s failures on various fronts has evoked a good response from people in the district. The TDP is poised to return to power in the next elections,” said M Ashok Reddy, TDP incharge and former MLA of Giddalur.

Caste-wise, Kamma, Reddy, Kapu/Balija, Yadava and SCs are dominant in the district with a large chunk of population. Most of the leaders in the ruling YSRC and opposition TDP belong to famous political families. BC and SC votes will play a key role in determining the fortunes of political parties.

In some Assembly segments on the western part of Prakasam, along with Ongole city and a few pockets, Jana Sena Party has a strong cadre base. “Our strength is our leader Pawan Kalyan with a clean image. Unlike the old and some feudalistic politicians of the State, our leader is committed to democratic values. People are showing a liking for Pawan Kalyan for his ideology. We believe that Jana Sena will come to power in the State in the next elections,” said Shaik Riaz, JSP district president.

