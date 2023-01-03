Devotees queue up for Vaikunta Ekadasi

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The 10-day-long auspicious Vaikunta Dwara Darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala commenced on Sunday early hours. The first day saw a battery of VIPs and dignitaries from various walks of life having Vaikunta Dwara Darshan of Srivaru.

With the TTD making elaborate arrangements for hassle-free darshan of the Lord Venkateswara, devotees had a comfortable darshan. After the ministers, judges and other dignitaries had darshan, the Vaikunta Dwara Darshan for common pilgrims commenced by 6 am as per schedule.

In connection with Vaikunta Ekadasi, the procession of Swarna Ratham was held at Tirumala. The deities of Malayappa along with Sridevi and Bhudevi were taken on a celestial ride on the golden chariot which was pulled by devotees. The women employees of TTD have also participated in the chariot pulling.

“The devotees are following the prescribed rules by TTD and we are appealing to them to come for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam on the given date and time slot as per the token issued to them,” Subba Reddy reiterated.

With devotees having Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens or Special Entry Darshan tickets only allowed for darshan, the pilgrim footfall was less as compared to the previous year, making it convenient for the TTD to provide all necessary facilities to the devotees. Subba Reddy interacted with devotees in the temple.

