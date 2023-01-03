Pilot project to install smart meters: Chief Secretary Vijayanand

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The energy department is welcoming the introduction of smart meters, said the Special Chief Secretary (energy) K Vijayanand. While talking to the media, he ridiculed the reports that some Discoms are opposing the decision.

“We are having a transparent policy on smart meters. We took a decision to introduce smart meters only after discussing with all the distribution companies,’’ he said, adding, that a pilot project is already up.

He also allayed the fears in a section of people that the introduction of smart meters will result in inflated power bills to customers.

“The government has brought in Judicial Preview to have utmost transparency in tendering and installation process of the meters,’’ Vijayanand added.

“The Centre has made it mandatory for all the states to install smart meters. At least 15 states have already completed the tender process and Andhra Pradesh would be the 16th one,’’ he added.

“A decision was taken in 2019 itself to introduce smart meters in the State and the government issued orders for fixing meters to agriculture connections in 2020,” stated he. He maintained that the smart meters are being introduced in tune with the reforms taken up in tune with the adoption of technology in the energy sector.

VIJAYAWADA: The energy department is welcoming the introduction of smart meters, said the Special Chief Secretary (energy) K Vijayanand. While talking to the media, he ridiculed the reports that some Discoms are opposing the decision. “We are having a transparent policy on smart meters. We took a decision to introduce smart meters only after discussing with all the distribution companies,’’ he said, adding, that a pilot project is already up. He also allayed the fears in a section of people that the introduction of smart meters will result in inflated power bills to customers. “The government has brought in Judicial Preview to have utmost transparency in tendering and installation process of the meters,’’ Vijayanand added. “The Centre has made it mandatory for all the states to install smart meters. At least 15 states have already completed the tender process and Andhra Pradesh would be the 16th one,’’ he added. “A decision was taken in 2019 itself to introduce smart meters in the State and the government issued orders for fixing meters to agriculture connections in 2020,” stated he. He maintained that the smart meters are being introduced in tune with the reforms taken up in tune with the adoption of technology in the energy sector.