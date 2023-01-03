Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pilot project to install smart meters: Chief Secretary Vijayanand

He also allayed the fears in a section of people that introduction of smart meters will result in inflated power bills to customers.

Published: 03rd January 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer K Vijayanand

Andhra Pradesh Special Chief Secretary (energy) K Vijayanand (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The energy department is welcoming the introduction of smart meters, said the Special Chief Secretary (energy) K Vijayanand. While talking to the media, he ridiculed the reports that some Discoms are opposing the decision.

“We are having a transparent policy on smart meters. We took a decision to introduce smart meters only after discussing with all the distribution companies,’’ he said, adding, that a pilot project is already up.
He also allayed the fears in a section of people that the introduction of smart meters will result in inflated power bills to customers.

“The government has brought in Judicial Preview to have utmost transparency in tendering and installation process of the meters,’’ Vijayanand added.

“The Centre has made it mandatory for all the states to install smart meters. At least 15 states have already completed the tender process and Andhra Pradesh would be the 16th one,’’ he added.

“A decision was taken in 2019 itself to introduce smart meters in the State and the government issued orders for fixing meters to agriculture connections in 2020,” stated he. He maintained that the smart meters are being introduced in tune with the reforms taken up in tune with the adoption of technology in the energy sector.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Vijayanand energy department
India Matters
A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)
Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Minister's statement cannot be attributed vicariously to government, says Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef
About 400 police personnel were deployed for security as SC members entered the Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Eduthavainatham village on Monday | Express
SC devotees, ‘caste out’ for 200 years, enter TN temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp