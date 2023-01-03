Road widening works peak up pace as per Guntur Municipal Corporation

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur Municipal Corporation building

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation has taken up road widening works on five major roads in the city to reduce traffic congestion. With this, the commuters are breathing a sigh of relief as the long pending works will gain pace.

The five major roads which are set to be widened are Nandi Velugu road from NTR Circle near RTC Bus Stand to Venkateswara Swamy temple. The 1.11 km stretch of road widening work has been pending for the past five years.

GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri had to ball rolling after she assumed charge, ensuring that the structural compensation of Rs 3.49 crore was paid to the owners of 176 constructions which had been the bottleneck of the project.

Another major road is the Palakaluru road, which begins at Gujjanagundla junction and was destroyed due to incomplete UGD works.

The officials have started work in two phases. In phase 1, the road between Ratnagiri colony to the Old Railway line at Pedapalakaluru would be widened to 80 feet with a central divider. After its completion, the second phase from the Old Railway line to Urban Health Center would also be taken up.

The GMC has so far paid structural compensation of `2.43 crore to the owners of buildings. The AT Agraharam road extending to 1.9 km will be widened to 80 feet. One of the oldest colonies of the city, the road extension will provide better connectivity and reduce traffic congestion in the area.

Along with these, the Kugler Hospital road in One town would be widened up to 60 feet and Rama Nama Kshethram road up to 80 feet. Speaking about the road widening works, civic chief Kirthi opined that these road widening works will change the face of the city. Kirthi and Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu are inspecting the progress of works frequently and instructed the officials to complete the works within the stipulated time.

