Home States Andhra Pradesh

State funeral, gun salute accorded to senior BJP leader Chalapathi Rao

A number of top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed their condolences.

Published: 03rd January 2023 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

A host of senior leaders from various parties participated in the funeral procession of Chalapati Rao in Visakhapatnam on Monday | Express

A host of senior leaders from various parties participated in the funeral procession of Chalapati Rao in Visakhapatnam on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The last rites of senior BJP leader PV Chalapathi Rao were performed with full state honours at Chavulamadum in Visakhapatnam on Monday. The police fired three rounds as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

The senior leader had passed away at a private hospital on Sunday. He was 87. A host of senior leaders, including BJP State president Somu Veerraju, from Telangana and Karnataka, accorded a tearful adieu to the senior leader and participated in the funeral procession which began from his residence at Pithapuram colony.

Veeraju placed the BJP flag on the mortal remains of the senior leader. Rao’s body was brought to the BJP party office, where several leaders paid tributes to him. Governor of Mizoram K Haribabu visited Rao’s residence and paid homage to the departed leader. BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, party State vice-president P Vishnu Kumar Raju, party parliamentary district president M Ravindra, BJP Yuva Mocha State president Surendra Mohan, party official spokesperson Suhasini Anand and others offered floral tributes to Chalapathi Rao.

IT minister Gudivada Amarnath, former ministers Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Konatala Ramakrishna, Visakhapatnam parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao, TDP MLA PVGR Naidu and others also paid their respects to Rao. A number of top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed their condolences.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PV Chalapathi Rao last rites Visakhapatnam
India Matters
A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)
Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Minister's statement cannot be attributed vicariously to government, says Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef
About 400 police personnel were deployed for security as SC members entered the Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Eduthavainatham village on Monday | Express
SC devotees, ‘caste out’ for 200 years, enter TN temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp