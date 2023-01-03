Home States Andhra Pradesh

Suspect role of govt, CBI probe needed: TDP Varla Ramaiah

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Ramaiah questioned why the incident took place only after Naidu left the venue, although 200 police personnel were on duty.

TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah

TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding a CBI probe into the Guntur stampede that claimed three lives, TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah suspected the role of sleeper cells belonging to the ruling YSRC behind the incident. It may be noted that three women died and several were severely injured during a stampede at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s Sankranti gift programme in Guntur on Sunday.

This was the second such incident in a span of four days when people lost their lives at Naidu’s public events. On December 28, eight TDP workers died in a stampede at the TDP’s roadshow in the Nellore district.

Claiming that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was shaken on seeing such massive gatherings at Naidu’s public meetings, Ramaiah demanded the State government to answer “whether the three women really died in the stampede as reported or were they done to death.”

Suspecting a conspiracy behind the killing of the three women, Ramaiah demanded that cases under Sections 120 (B) and 302 of the India Penal Code (IPC) be registered against those responsible for the incident.

Accusing the ruling YSRC of not encouraging the poor to celebrate their festivals, the TDP leader said the State government tried to disrupt the programme, in which Naidu was the chief guest, organised by a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) to help the poor.

Ramaiah further demanded that cases be registered under IPC Sections 120 (B) and 302. The TDP leader opined that facts will not come to light, if the State police conducted an inquiry into the tragedy.

‘Prompt response’
Asserting that all fingers point towards the govt, he said the ministers, known for late response, reacted fast in Guntur & visited the spot instantly

