Home States Andhra Pradesh

Granules & Greenko ink pact to build Rs 2,000 crore green pharma zone in Kakinada

The facility, spread across 100 acres, will be commissioned in phases over five years.

Published: 04th January 2023 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

pharmacy

File photo of a woman buying medicines at a pharmacy | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Granules India Limited has partnered with Greenko ZeroC to work on green molecule solutions and its wider application in pharmaceuticals to hold a leadership position in attaining sustainability and become a pioneer in the industry.

Granules and Greenko ZeroC will develop and promote state-of-the-art integrated green pharmaceutical zones (GPZ). As part of it, Granules will build a greenfield facility based on the principles of sustainability for large-scale manufacturing of key starting materials (KSMs), intermediates, APIs and fermentation-based products.

The facility, spread across 100 acres, will be commissioned in phases over five years. The cost of the project is estimated to be approximately Rs 2,000 crore. Greenko ZeroC will supply carbon-free energy and green hydrogen to Granules for producing value-added products such as DCDA, PAP, Paracetamol, Metformin, and other APIs and intermediates, it will also manufacture energy-intensive fermentation-based products at the facility with carbon-free energy.

Granules CMD Dr Krishna Prasad opined, “The partnership will power our journey towards sustainability by minimising carbon footprint, adopting resource-efficient processes and reduce waste across our value chain.”

Greenko managing director and CEO Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty said: “This innovative partnership will propel the transformation of industrial manufacturing to be more sustainable and competitive with technologically superior and green solutions. We believe we can herald this change in the global industrial landscape of the pharmaceutical industry.”

Incorporated in 1991, Granules India Limited is a fast-growing Indian pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad. Greenko Group, a leading energy transition company, has a capacity of 7.5 GW across solar, wind and hydro assets spread over more than 100 projects across 15 states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Granules India Limited Greenko ZeroC green pharmaceutical zone
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp