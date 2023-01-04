Granules & Greenko ink pact to build Rs 2,000 crore green pharma zone in Kakinada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Granules India Limited has partnered with Greenko ZeroC to work on green molecule solutions and its wider application in pharmaceuticals to hold a leadership position in attaining sustainability and become a pioneer in the industry.

Granules and Greenko ZeroC will develop and promote state-of-the-art integrated green pharmaceutical zones (GPZ). As part of it, Granules will build a greenfield facility based on the principles of sustainability for large-scale manufacturing of key starting materials (KSMs), intermediates, APIs and fermentation-based products.

The facility, spread across 100 acres, will be commissioned in phases over five years. The cost of the project is estimated to be approximately Rs 2,000 crore. Greenko ZeroC will supply carbon-free energy and green hydrogen to Granules for producing value-added products such as DCDA, PAP, Paracetamol, Metformin, and other APIs and intermediates, it will also manufacture energy-intensive fermentation-based products at the facility with carbon-free energy.

Granules CMD Dr Krishna Prasad opined, “The partnership will power our journey towards sustainability by minimising carbon footprint, adopting resource-efficient processes and reduce waste across our value chain.”

Greenko managing director and CEO Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty said: “This innovative partnership will propel the transformation of industrial manufacturing to be more sustainable and competitive with technologically superior and green solutions. We believe we can herald this change in the global industrial landscape of the pharmaceutical industry.”

Incorporated in 1991, Granules India Limited is a fast-growing Indian pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad. Greenko Group, a leading energy transition company, has a capacity of 7.5 GW across solar, wind and hydro assets spread over more than 100 projects across 15 states.

