Andhra Pradesh HC summons Visakhapatnam collector in Daspalla lands case

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In the Daspalla lands case, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the Visakhapatnam District Collector to initiate measures to delete the lands from 22A as per the memo issued on September 27, 2022, and hand over them to Rani Kamaladevi.

The court said its directive should be implemented within 15 days. The high court also directed the District Collector to appear before it on January 23 and explain the reasons for the failure to implement the directive. The high court earlier ruled that Daspalla lands in various survey numbers in Waltair belong to Rani Kamaladevi and even the Supreme Court upheld the HC verdict.

The HC asked the then District Collector to implement its order in 2009. It said non-implementation of its order even after 12 years amounts to contempt of court. It directed that the memo issued in September last year be implemented within 15 days. Later, it posted the case on January 23.

VISAKHAPATNAM: In the Daspalla lands case, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the Visakhapatnam District Collector to initiate measures to delete the lands from 22A as per the memo issued on September 27, 2022, and hand over them to Rani Kamaladevi. The court said its directive should be implemented within 15 days. The high court also directed the District Collector to appear before it on January 23 and explain the reasons for the failure to implement the directive. The high court earlier ruled that Daspalla lands in various survey numbers in Waltair belong to Rani Kamaladevi and even the Supreme Court upheld the HC verdict. The HC asked the then District Collector to implement its order in 2009. It said non-implementation of its order even after 12 years amounts to contempt of court. It directed that the memo issued in September last year be implemented within 15 days. Later, it posted the case on January 23.