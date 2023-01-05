Ex-BJP chief lashes out at Somu again

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP former State president Kanna Lakshminarayana lashed out at Somu Veerraju, currently the Saffron Party’s AP chief, for removing district party presidents, whom the former had appointed, without consulting with other leaders.

“Several leaders had joined the BJP during my tenure as party chief. Now, they are leaving one after another,” he said. Recently, Kanna had criticised Somu for not chalking out a strategy with the Jana Sena Party to fight against the YSRC government.

He had lambasted at Somu after JSP chief Pawan was seen cosying up to TDP. Questioning why Somu’s close relative had joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Kanna alleged that Somu was running the party in a unilateral manner.

He claimed that CMs of Telugu States--K Chandrasekhar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy--were trying to weaken BJP chief Bandi Sanjay in Telangana and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan in Andhra Pradesh.

