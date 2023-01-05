Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ex-BJP chief lashes out at Somu again

Recently, Kanna had criticised Somu for not chalking out a strategy with the Jana Sena Party to fight against the YSRC government.

Published: 05th January 2023 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Former Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP former State president Kanna Lakshminarayana lashed out at Somu Veerraju, currently the Saffron Party’s AP chief, for removing district party presidents, whom the former had appointed, without consulting with other leaders.

“Several leaders had joined the BJP during my tenure as party chief. Now, they are leaving one after another,” he said. Recently, Kanna had criticised Somu for not chalking out a strategy with the Jana Sena Party to fight against the YSRC government.

Somu Veerraju

He had lambasted at Somu after JSP chief Pawan was seen cosying up to TDP. Questioning why Somu’s close relative had joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Kanna alleged that Somu was running the party in a unilateral manner.

He claimed that CMs of Telugu States--K Chandrasekhar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy--were trying to weaken BJP chief Bandi Sanjay in Telangana and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan in Andhra Pradesh.

