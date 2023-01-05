Fill up all vacant posts in secretariats: CM Jagan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to fill up the existing vacancies in village and ward secretariats with utmost transparency as in the past and conduct orientation classes for the staff to make them work towards achieving sustainable goals and put Andhra Pradesh in first place in the country. He also wanted the facial recognition attendance system to be introduced from the village secretariat to the State Secretariat by the end of this month.

Holding a review meeting on the functioning of village and ward secretariats here on Wednesday, the CM instructed the officials to provide wired broadband connection to all Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and village secretariats at the earliest. The secretariats were set up to bring about revolutionary changes in administration and achieve a strong and able delivery mechanism at every stage. There should be strict monitoring and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) starting from the staff attendance to their work to make the secretariats function and serve the people efficiently.

The Spandana redressal programme in all the secretariats should be held from 3 to 5 pm daily to resolve the people’s grievances coupled with strict monitoring of the staff functioning department-wise at the mandal level, he said. Jagan asked the heads of departments to visit at least two secretariats every month to ensure their effective functioning and make the staff accountable to the people. After resolving people’s grievances, reverification should be done by higher officials, he stressed.

The secretariat staff should be properly trained to implement the development programmes and welfare schemes using modern technology for achieving sustainable goals and attaining the number one position in the country. The new attendance system in all the government offices should start from the heads of departments so that lower-rung staff will also follow suit, making themselves accessible to the people and resolving their grievances promptly, he asserted.

Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, Special CS (Land Administration) G Sai Prasad, Special CS (Village and Ward Secretariats) Ajay Jain, Commissioner (Village and Ward Secretariats) Shan Mohan and Director (Women and Child Welfare) A Siri attended the meeting.

