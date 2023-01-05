Give facelift to Visakhapatnam for G20 meet: Collector Mallikharjun

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Elaborate arrangements are being made for the prestigious G20 conference scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 28 and 29. Addressing a high-level review meeting here on Wednesday, District Collector A Mallikharjun directed officials to ensure foolproof arrangements as per the action plan for the G20 conference as delegates from 20 countries will participate in it.

Officials from the GVMC, revenue, tourism, VMRDA and related departments attended the review meeting. It discussed arrangements to be made at the venue and also the facilities for delegates. Cultural programmes should reflect the tradition and culture of Uttarandhra. The delegates are likely to visit various places in the city and culture of the region should be prominently displayed, he said.

He instructed the GVMC to give a facelift to all the important junctions, roads and tourist places in the city and they should be clean and tidy. Tourist places such as RK Beach, Rushikonda, Yarada, Erramatti Dibbalu, Thotlakonda, Kailasagiri and zoo parks should be made plastic-free to ensure cleanliness. The meeting also gave directions for the illumination of the venue and other areas during the conference, which should enhance the image of Visakhapatnam.

