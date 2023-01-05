Home States Andhra Pradesh

Give facelift to Visakhapatnam for G20 meet: Collector Mallikharjun

The meeting also gave directions for illumination of the venue and other areas during the conference, which should enhance the image of Visakhapatnam.

Published: 05th January 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump with PM Modi at G20 meet. (Twitter@APanagariya)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Elaborate arrangements are being made for the prestigious G20 conference scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 28 and 29. Addressing a high-level review meeting here on Wednesday, District Collector A Mallikharjun directed officials to ensure foolproof arrangements as per the action plan for the G20 conference as delegates from 20 countries will participate in it.

Officials from the GVMC, revenue, tourism, VMRDA and related departments attended the review meeting. It discussed arrangements to be made at the venue and also the facilities for delegates. Cultural programmes should reflect the tradition and culture of Uttarandhra. The delegates are likely to visit various places in the city and culture of the region should be prominently displayed, he said.

He instructed the GVMC to give a facelift to all the important junctions, roads and tourist places in the city and they should be clean and tidy. Tourist places such as RK Beach, Rushikonda, Yarada, Erramatti Dibbalu, Thotlakonda, Kailasagiri and zoo parks should be made plastic-free to ensure cleanliness. The meeting also gave directions for the illumination of the venue and other areas during the conference, which should enhance the image of Visakhapatnam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G20 conference Visakhapatnam A Mallikharjun District Collector
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp