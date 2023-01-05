Reach out to people to realise target of 175: CM Jagan Reddy

Home States Andhra Pradesh

A male and female cadre will be incharges to spread the party message, besides providing publicity material.

Published: 05th January 2023

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy exhorted the YSRC cadre from Vijayawada East Assembly constituency to prepare for the polls by taking forward the good work done by the government during the past three-and-a-half years.

Interacting with YSRC activists of the constituency on Wednesday, he emphasised the importance of Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme to reach out to the people, highlighting the welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRC government, besides insisting on receiving feedback. “To further strengthen the party at the grassroot level, we are appointing secretariat-wise conveners and house chiefs for every 50 to 70 houses and they will be involved in party activities,’’ he explained.

A male and female cadre will be in charge to spread the party message, besides providing publicity material. No matter how small a problem anyone has, if it is genuine and missed, it should be solved and welfare schemes should reach all the eligible people, he said.

People who missed out to receive the benefits of welfare schemes due to various reasons, will be covered twice in a year, he said, adding that the revolutionary step was not taken by any previous government.
“Around 88% of the households in the State are benefited by the welfare schemes of the YSRC government,’’ he said.

In Vijayawada East constituency, he said 14 out of 21 divisions were won by the YSRC in civic polls. Asserting that winning all the 175 Assembly seats is not an impossible task, he exhorted the cadre to collectively strive to achieve the target. Devineni Avinash is likely to be the YSRC candidate for Vijayawada East Assembly constituency in the next elections.

YSRC appoints chiefs to 22 wings

The YSRC on Wednesday appointed presidents to 22 affiliated wings of the party. Byreddy Siddharth Reddy was appointed president of the YSRC youth wing. MLC Pothula Sunitha, MLC Janga Krishna Murthy and  MVS Nagi Reddy will head the YSRC women’s wing, BC cell and farmers’ wing respectively. P Goutham Reddy will be the president of YSR Trade Union Congress. The YSRC appointed Jupudi Prabhakar Rao, Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh, MLA K Anil Kumar and MLC M Arun Kumar as the presidents of SC cell.

