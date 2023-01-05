Home States Andhra Pradesh

Salary delayed for months, dejected teachers in Andhra Pradesh demand govt to clear dues

Andhra Pradesh Teachers Federation State president G Hrudaya Raju threatened to stage a protest if the pending salaries are not paid immediately.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Teachers, who are still waiting for their December salaries and pensions, have demanded that the State government pay their dues at the earliest as Sankranti is around the corner. According to the leaders of the teachers' unions, salaries of November were deposited between December 13 and 28. However, there is no clarity on when they will get their pending salaries.

Andhra Pradesh Teachers Federation State president G Hrudaya Raju threatened to stage a protest if the pending salaries are not paid immediately. Noble Teachers Association State president Mukala Apparao said, “Teachers are under debt of EMIs. The government should pay salaries promptly.”

AP Upadhyaya Sangham State president Ch Sravan Kumar said, “Government employees and teachers are facing problem every month. As a result, the teachers are becoming loan defaulters and losing their CIBIL score which leads to ineligibility for loans.

“The government at least has to release the salaries as well as the pensions in time, though it is not paying DA. The pensioners are facing in their daily chores now,” said Mannam Srinivas, Telugu Nadu Upadhyaya Sangham State president.   

“It has become clear the bank loans as well as the private loans to the teachers were completely based on the salaries and the government has to take measures to pay the salaries on time every month. Teachers have expressed strong impatience against the government on delay in salary,” said Samala Simhachalam, State President, AP SCST Teachers Association.

