Andhra Pradesh HC refuses to intervene in single judge order, directs APCPDCL to follow it

The case pertains to APCPDCL action against a granite company for failing to clear power dues.

Published: 06th January 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh HC

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Thursday took serious note of the officials going for an appeal against the single judge’s summons to them to appear in person in cases, where the court orders were not implemented. Dealing with an appeal against the single judge’s order to appear before the court, filed by APCPDCL Chimakurthi SE and others, a division bench of Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu refused to intervene in the matter and made it clear that the orders of the single judge should be followed.

The case pertains to APCPDCL's action against a granite company for failing to clear power dues. The power supply to VS Ganapathi Granites of Chimakurthi was disconnected for its failure to clear the dues. The firm approached the HC challenging the action.  Hearing the petition, Justice B Devanand, after taking the primary evidence into consideration and also the fact that several people are dependent on the company for livelihood, issued interim orders to APCPDCL to restore the power supply.

When the petition came up for hearing again on January 3, the petitioners’ counsel informed the court that APCPDCL officials did not implement the court orders and even refused to receive them. Expressing his displeasure against the behaviour of the APCPDCL officials, Justice Devanand directed them to appear before the court on January 6 to give an explanation and served notices on Principal Secretary (Energy), APCPDCL CMD, Chimakurthi SE, EE and others.

Subsequently, the SE and others went for an appeal against the single judge’s orders. Their counsel VR Reddy said as `48 lakh are due from the firm, the power supply was disconnected. However, the HC refused to intervene in the single judge’s orders and dismissed the appeal.

