Home States Andhra Pradesh

At highest bid of Rs 71,000 per sq yard, VMRDA rakes in Rs 23 crore via e-auction

As per government order, LIG plots in Dakamarri layout will be given to beneficiaries on paying an SRO market price of Rs 9,000 per square yard.

Published: 06th January 2023 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Notes, Money, Currency

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has raked in Rs 23.13 crore as revenue through the e-auction of 23 plots. As many as 46 low, middle and high-income (LIG, MIG, HIG) plots developed by VMRDA in layouts of Kurmannapalem phases 1, 2 and 6, Pedagantyada phase 1, 2 and 3, Marripalem, Madhavdhara Cyber Valley, Kummaripalem in Bheemili, Chilkuri and Padvavati Joint Ventures, and in Kanapaka Ayyannapeta in Vizianagaram went under the hammer on January 3 and 4.

The highest bid for an MIG plot of 258 sq yards was Rs 71,000 per square yard against upset price of Rs 35,000 per sq yard in Kurmannapalem phase 6. The lowest bid amount for an MIG layout was Rs 14,900 per square yard in Padmavati Joint Venture. Appreciation of the plots ranged from the lowest of 11 per cent to more than 100 per cent, joint commissioner of VMRDA V Ravindra said.

Speaking to reporters, he said four teams of VMRDA, led by secretary T Venugopal, identified 264 plots that were unsold in various layouts. This is the first time VMRDA has sold plots through an e-auction. Stating that they received a good response, Ravindra said Kanapaka Ayyannapeta, an MIG plot of 284 sq yards, fetched Rs 48,500 per sq yard against an upset price of Rs 20,000.

Giving a breakdown, Ravindra said the planning agency fetched Rs 14.37 crore through the auction of 14 plots on January 3 and Rs 8.75 crore for nine plots. Of the 46 plots, the auction was not held for 23 as single bids were received for seven plots and none for 16 plots. The government will take a decision on the auction of these plots.

The VMRDA has received 577 applications for Low Income Group (LIG) plots, but 181 applicants withdrew their EMD (Earnest Money Deposit) and three applications were rejected. As many as 393 applications have been shortlisted for the allotment of LIG plots at Fortune Hills layout in Dakamarri, Bheemunipatnam mandal, Ravindra said and added allotment of 150 LIG plots will be made through a draw of lots on January 7. As per government order, LIG plots in Dakamarri layout will be given to beneficiaries on paying an SRO market price of Rs 9,000 per square yard.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VMRDA e-auction Rs 23.13 crore
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp