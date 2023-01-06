At highest bid of Rs 71,000 per sq yard, VMRDA rakes in Rs 23 crore via e-auction

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has raked in Rs 23.13 crore as revenue through the e-auction of 23 plots. As many as 46 low, middle and high-income (LIG, MIG, HIG) plots developed by VMRDA in layouts of Kurmannapalem phases 1, 2 and 6, Pedagantyada phase 1, 2 and 3, Marripalem, Madhavdhara Cyber Valley, Kummaripalem in Bheemili, Chilkuri and Padvavati Joint Ventures, and in Kanapaka Ayyannapeta in Vizianagaram went under the hammer on January 3 and 4.

The highest bid for an MIG plot of 258 sq yards was Rs 71,000 per square yard against upset price of Rs 35,000 per sq yard in Kurmannapalem phase 6. The lowest bid amount for an MIG layout was Rs 14,900 per square yard in Padmavati Joint Venture. Appreciation of the plots ranged from the lowest of 11 per cent to more than 100 per cent, joint commissioner of VMRDA V Ravindra said.

Speaking to reporters, he said four teams of VMRDA, led by secretary T Venugopal, identified 264 plots that were unsold in various layouts. This is the first time VMRDA has sold plots through an e-auction. Stating that they received a good response, Ravindra said Kanapaka Ayyannapeta, an MIG plot of 284 sq yards, fetched Rs 48,500 per sq yard against an upset price of Rs 20,000.

Giving a breakdown, Ravindra said the planning agency fetched Rs 14.37 crore through the auction of 14 plots on January 3 and Rs 8.75 crore for nine plots. Of the 46 plots, the auction was not held for 23 as single bids were received for seven plots and none for 16 plots. The government will take a decision on the auction of these plots.

The VMRDA has received 577 applications for Low Income Group (LIG) plots, but 181 applicants withdrew their EMD (Earnest Money Deposit) and three applications were rejected. As many as 393 applications have been shortlisted for the allotment of LIG plots at Fortune Hills layout in Dakamarri, Bheemunipatnam mandal, Ravindra said and added allotment of 150 LIG plots will be made through a draw of lots on January 7. As per government order, LIG plots in Dakamarri layout will be given to beneficiaries on paying an SRO market price of Rs 9,000 per square yard.

