CM Jagan Reddy pays homage to Visakha Dairy chief Tulasi Rao

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday paid homage to Visakha Dairy chairman Adari Tulasi Rao, who died in a private hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The mortal remains of Tulasi Rao were brought from Hyderabad to Yelamanchili on Thursday morning and kept at a place near the old cinema hall of Veeru Naidu, where thousands of people, including farmers and employees of the dairy farm, paid floral tributes to him. Later, the body was taken to the residence of Tulasi Rao at Yelamanchili.

The Chief Minister reached the residence of Tulasi Rao at Yelamanchili in the afternoon, along with YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy and ministers Botcha Satyanarayana and Budi Mutyala Naidu. Jagan consoled the family members of Tulasi Rao after paying homage to the Visakha Dairy chairman. A large number of people, including dairy farmers, paid their last respects to the pioneer of dairy industry in North Coastal Andhra. Later, they participated in the funeral of Tulasi Rao.

