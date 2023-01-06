Home States Andhra Pradesh

Collector Vijayakrishnan of Bapatla district, Andhra Pradesh directs officials to renovate Gurukul

The collector instructed them to provide students with nutritious food and better facilities.

K Sirivalli, M Hansika Sai Durga and B Sanjana of Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukulam

Representative image of students from Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukulam

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla district Collector Vijayakrishnan instructed the officials to take necessary action to provide all-round education to students and also to prevent dropouts in Gurukul schools. In a meeting with principals and officials of DR BR Ambedkar Gurukul schools and colleges on Thursday, the collector said that as many as two boys’ and six girls’ Gurukul schools are present in the district, with 4,321 students studying in it.

The collector instructed them to provide students with nutritious food and better facilities. She also directed them to conduct a survey to identify the reasons for student dropouts and to submit a detailed report.

The principals informed the collector about various infrastructure issues including damaged drains, kitchens as well as RO water plants in Repalle, Yaddanapudi and Addanki schools. Reacting to this, Vijayakrishnan instructed the officials to take up the required renovation works in the schools.

