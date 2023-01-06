Home States Andhra Pradesh

E-auctions to held for global sale of 5,300 MT red sanders in February

All the required action will be taken on behalf of the government to prevent any inconvenience to the buyers of foreign countries, he stated.

Published: 06th January 2023 07:20 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Under the instructions of the central government, Andhra Pradesh has received permission for the auction of 5,300 MT of red sanders, said Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Madhusudhan Reddy. As part of it, an interaction meeting was held with the buyers here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that, in order to provide income to the State government, e-tender and e-auctions would be held for the global sale of quality red sanders.

The government has appointed Andhra Pradesh Forest Corporation as an agent for sale and export to conduct the tender and auction processor. Our main aim is to conduct the auctions in a transparent manner and provide expected revenue to the government, he added.

The auction would be held at the end of February, he informed. He said that AP Forest Development Corporation Limited has full clarity about the entire process and after observing the tender process that was conducted previously, we will take necessary action to conduct auctions without any issue, he added.

All the required action will be taken on behalf of the government to prevent any inconvenience to the buyers of foreign countries, he stated. Representatives from Hong Kong and India participated in the interaction meeting. PCCF production RP Khazuriyah, Forest Corporation Chief GM Revathi, GM Gurumurthy and other officials were also present.

