Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana releases textbooks of 17 courses

Botcha said top priority is being given to skill development of the students coming out of colleges to make them industry-ready.

Published: 06th January 2023

Botcha Satyanarayana (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ultimate aim of the government is to make every student of the State a global student by ensuring better facilities in schools, said Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana. He released textbooks of 17 courses at a programme on ‘NEP 2020 - Reaching the Last Mile’ organised by the Department of Collegiate Education in Vijayawada on Thursday. The books include four of life skills courses and 13 of skill development courses.  

Botcha said top priority is being given to skill development of the students coming out of colleges to make them industry-ready. The government has initiated steps to revamp government schools, introduce new courses, set up two junior colleges in each mandal and one degree college in each Assembly constituency to promote education in a big way, he asserted.

Principal Secretary (Higher Education) J Syamala Rao highlighted the initiatives taken by the government to empower students with emphasis on skill development. An MoU was signed with  National Stock Exchange to train students. Botcha presented the Community Service Project awards to five students on the occasion.

