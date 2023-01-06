Home States Andhra Pradesh

Gram Sabhas to identify works under MGNREGS

DWMA officials are conducting Sabhas in 537 gram panchayats

Published: 06th January 2023

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The District Water Management Authority (DWMA) officials of Palnadu district are conducting Gram Sabhas to identify the works at the village level to provide more workdays and also to achieve better results under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee schemes (MGNREGS) in the next financial year.

After the reorganisation of districts, the State panchayat department has set an aim to create as many as 64 lakh workdays in the 2022-23 financial year. Out of which, the officials have achieved 98 per cent of the target by providing 62.57 workdays so far this year.

As many as 4.91 job cards are reported in the Palnadu district. Over 4.63 lakh daily wage workers were provided with employment and were given around `116.23 crore worth salaries during this financial year.
DWMA officials are conducting sabhas in 537 gram panchayats to identify works, including the construction of ponds, lakes, renovations of check dams, plantation works, construction of RBS, village and, ward secretariat buildings, PHCs, UPHCs and other government buildings.

In order to identify more work at the ground level, the officials have partnered with animal husbandry and agriculture departments to benefit the workers. As a result, along with technical assistants of MGNREGS, animal husbandry, fisheries agriculture department secretaries, engineering assistants, surveyors, volunteers and field assistants are also involved in the process of identification of works. The officials are giving priority to identify agriculture-related works, including cultivating various fruits, greenery and water conservation works.

Based on the population of the village, the officials are planning to provide 5,000-10,000 workdays. The details of the identified works and number of workdays allotted for the next financial year will get approved by Zilla Parishad. Following this, the reports will be sent to State government officials to complete the estimation. The works will begin from April 1.

