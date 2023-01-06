Guntur police reunite missing kids with family using social media

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With the support of social media, Prakasam police traced out three children who were lost on their way back to home and handed over them to their parents within a few hours. According to the police, on Thursday, the three kids were playing outside their home when the started walking towards the town and reached the Markapur- Dornala bus stand centre.

Then they lost their way back home and started crying. Local shopkeepers observed saw them and informed to the police. Markapur town police and Sub Inspector (SI) A Sasi Kumar shared the photos of the kids on social media. Within hours, the village secretariat responded and the SI handed over the kids to their parents.

