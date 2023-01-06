Two TDP leaders detained in Hyderabad for stampede in Kandukur

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Police have reportedly taken into custody two TDP leaders, holding them responsible for the stampede at Kandukur in the Nellore district. It may be recalled that eight people had died in a stampede during TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow on December 28. According to sources, police have detained TDP’s Kandukur in-charge Inturi Nageswara Rao and district vice-president Inturi Rajesh in Hyderabad and will bring them to Nellore.

Police held the organisers responsible for flouting the norms under which permission was given. It may be noted that Guntur Range DIG Trivikram Varma and Nellore Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao had said that Naidu’s public meeting was conducted in a narrow road instead of NTR Circle, where permission was given. Cases have been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Chittoor police have registered three separate cases against a few other TDP activists and the driver of Naidu’s campaign vehicle, following the political furore that erupted in Kuppam on Wednesday.

Rallabudgur police have registered cases against several TDP activists under various sections, including attempt to murder, for attacking police personnel on duty at S Gollapalli in Santhipuram mandal. In the FIR, the police said TDP activists attacked the circle inspector and constables with sticks, injuring them.

Another case was registered for wrongfully restraining the police when they were discharging their duties.

A similar complaint was filed against Naidu’s driver and staff on the campaign vehicle for obstructing free flow of traffic and causing public nuisance.

Naidu writes to DGP

The TDP chief has shot off a letter to DGP KVRN Reddy, complaining against the Chittoor SP for preventing him from touring his constituency & illegally seizing his campaign vehicle. Naidu demanded immediate action against the SP & Palamaneru DSP.

