Agriculture minister Kakani assures oil palm farmers of better price

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy has said price for oil palm crop will be fixed in such a manner that farmers stand to benefit.

Presiding over the Oil Palm FFB Pricing Formula Committee meeting at the Secretariat on Friday, he said every promise made to oil palm growers by the State government will be fulfilled and every step will be taken to remove the difference between prices of oil palm in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The minister pointed out that compared to Rs 7,600 per one tonne of FFB (fresh fruit bunch) during the previous TDP regime, it is now priced at Rs 18,300.

The oil recovery rate from Oil Year 2021-22 (November 1 to October 31) was determined at 19.22% and nuts recovery at 10.25% and payments were made accordingly.

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy has said price for oil palm crop will be fixed in such a manner that farmers stand to benefit. Presiding over the Oil Palm FFB Pricing Formula Committee meeting at the Secretariat on Friday, he said every promise made to oil palm growers by the State government will be fulfilled and every step will be taken to remove the difference between prices of oil palm in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The minister pointed out that compared to Rs 7,600 per one tonne of FFB (fresh fruit bunch) during the previous TDP regime, it is now priced at Rs 18,300. The oil recovery rate from Oil Year 2021-22 (November 1 to October 31) was determined at 19.22% and nuts recovery at 10.25% and payments were made accordingly.