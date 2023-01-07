Stalker stabs 19-year-old and her kin for rejecting proposal, arrested

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing two girls and their mother at Kondaprolu village in Tadepalligudem mandal of West Godavari late on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Rojulapati Kalyan (21). According to Tadepalligudem rural circle inspector N Satyanarayana Murthy, Kalyan had been harassing Budigina Manikyam for the past few months even though she had rejected his advances several times.

After completing under graduation, Manikyam was studying a computer course at Tadepalligudem, the CI said and added that the stalker refused to budge even as the 19-year-old’s father, Yedukondalu, warned him against disturbing his daughter.

Following this, Kalyan hatched a plan and broke into Manikyam’s house on Thursday. He attacked her sister Venkatalakshmi and mother Bagyalakshmi before fleeing the scene. On hearing the chaos, neighbours rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Eluru hospital.

On Friday evening, police arrested Kalyan near Kondaprolu village in Tadepalligudem town. West Godavari superintendent of police U Ravi Prakash said the accused will be produced before a court on Saturday.

Elaborating, the SP said Kalyan gained entry into Manikyam’s house after removing CCTV cameras and cutting off power supply. Women’s panel chief demands action against accused Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma visited Eluru hospital and consoled Manikyam’s family. She spoke to district SP Ravi Prakash and urged him to open a rowdy sheet against the accused and book him under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Padma assured the injured women that the State government would take all possible measures to protect them. AP Women’s Commission member B Vineetha, hospital superintendent Vijay Kumar, Eluru DSP Pydeswararao, ICDS Project Director Padmavathi and local police officers were present.

