Andhra Pradesh cops to ask NIA to probe arms racket

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR : Over a week after Anantapur police busted an inter-State nexus of illegal arms, drugs and fake currency rackets, fresh details emerged during the probe into activities of arms dealers.

The investigators found that arms were being manufactured at nearly nine manufacturing units in Madhya Pradesh and that these arms were being supplied to various people across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Goa.

With the activities of the gang spreading across various States, the police have decided to hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The decision has been made even as the role of terror outfits in the case is under the scanner. Police suspect that the arms might have landed into the hands of terror elements.

Remember, Anantapur police had busted the racket on December 25 last year and had seized 18 illegal arms, including some sophisticated ones, three pistols, live rounds from six persons. Following which, a case was registered by the D Hirehal police then. The illegal arms racket had come to light when the cops were probing into a fake currency racket.

Later, police took custody of the six accused for further investigation. They seized four more pistols, two rounds of live ammunition and 2 kg ganja during the probe.

Speaking to reporters in Anantapur, District Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dr K Fakeerappa said that apart from the illegal arms manufacturing unit at Umardi village in Parbhani district of Madhya Pradesh, they have identified nine other illegal manufacturing units in the State.

“Our investigation has revealed that the gang not just supplied arms but also ganja to several States. The Union Home ministry, as well as police of the respective States, have been alerted,’’ the SP said. Meanwhile, sources said the recovered live rounds were from an ordnance factory and a probe is on to ascertain how the gang obtained the bullets from there.

ANANTAPUR : Over a week after Anantapur police busted an inter-State nexus of illegal arms, drugs and fake currency rackets, fresh details emerged during the probe into activities of arms dealers. The investigators found that arms were being manufactured at nearly nine manufacturing units in Madhya Pradesh and that these arms were being supplied to various people across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Goa. With the activities of the gang spreading across various States, the police have decided to hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The decision has been made even as the role of terror outfits in the case is under the scanner. Police suspect that the arms might have landed into the hands of terror elements. Remember, Anantapur police had busted the racket on December 25 last year and had seized 18 illegal arms, including some sophisticated ones, three pistols, live rounds from six persons. Following which, a case was registered by the D Hirehal police then. The illegal arms racket had come to light when the cops were probing into a fake currency racket. Later, police took custody of the six accused for further investigation. They seized four more pistols, two rounds of live ammunition and 2 kg ganja during the probe. Speaking to reporters in Anantapur, District Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dr K Fakeerappa said that apart from the illegal arms manufacturing unit at Umardi village in Parbhani district of Madhya Pradesh, they have identified nine other illegal manufacturing units in the State. “Our investigation has revealed that the gang not just supplied arms but also ganja to several States. The Union Home ministry, as well as police of the respective States, have been alerted,’’ the SP said. Meanwhile, sources said the recovered live rounds were from an ordnance factory and a probe is on to ascertain how the gang obtained the bullets from there.