Debt-ridden youth robs bank, lands in cop net

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Having lost around Rs 10 lakh by investing in online games and falling into a debt trap, a 31-year-old graduate decided to rob a bank to make easy money. He succeeded in his mission on January 2 when he broke into the Canara Bank at Jammalamadugu in Kadapa district on January 2. He walked away with several valuables, including two computers, a scanner, a CCTV monitor, two cash counting machines, five biometric devices. But he ran out of luck as cops tracked him down at a petrol bunk and arrested him along with the stolen booty.

According to Jammalamadugu Urban circle inspector U Sadasivaiah, 31-year-old V Bala Murali of Veparala village in Mylavaram Mandal of the district couldn’t land a job after he completed his B.Ed a few years back. Though he began weaving clothes, he struggled to make his ends meet. He started investing in online games to make a quick buck after he struggled to make his ends meet by weaving clothes.

“Murali got addicted to online betting over a period of time and incurred debts of nearly Rs 10 lakh,’’ the inspector said. “Succumbing to the pressure of debtors to repay loans since the past few days, Murali resorted to robbery at the bank, however, he was arrested on Saturday.”

According to cops, Murali who has two children, left home nearly 10 days back. He began to take shelter at railway station and bus stand in order to avoid the debtors. With no other go, he decided to rob the Canara Bank. “Murali cut the window and removed the iron grills of the bank. He sneaked into the cabin of the bank manager and stole all computers and several other valuables,’’ the inspector said. However, the accused was caught nearly four days after the robbery. A case was registered against him.

