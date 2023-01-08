Home States Andhra Pradesh

PIL filed in Andhra Pradesh HC for a judicial probe panel

However, the bench said it will take up the case hearing after Sankranti.

Andhra Pradesh HC

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking the constitution of a judicial commission headed by a retired judge to probe into the stampede during TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s public meeting in Kandukur.  

K Bal Gangadhar Tilak, a journalist, in his plea, urged the High Court to direct the police not to give permission for public meetings by political parties. Stating that police are not taking appropriate measures to safeguard the lives of people during rallies, he appealed to the court to instruct the police to initiate remedial measures for the same.

Chief Secretary, principal secretary (home), DGP, YSRC, TDP, Jana Sena and BJP were made respondents in the case. Petitioner’s counsel VR Reddy urged a division bench comprising Justice Seshasai and Justice D Venkatarama, to consider the plea for an urgent hearing. However, the bench said it will take up the case hearing after Sankranti.

