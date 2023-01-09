Home States Andhra Pradesh

Alluri Sitarama Raju district tribals lay road for children to go to school in AP

The pathway was part of the road, which was laid decades ago to transport bamboo to paper industries.

Published: 09th January 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Tribals of hilltop village Neredu Bandha in Alluri Sitarama Raju district lay a road on their own with ‘shramdan’ for their children to go to school I express

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tribals and their children of hilltop village Neredu Bandha in Cheemalapadu panchayat of Ravikamatam mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district have laid a road with ‘shramdan’ as their children are finding it difficult to go to school. There are 70 Primitive Tribal Group members of 12 families in the village and 15 children are going to school from Neredu Bandha to Z Jogampeta. The pathway between the two villages was full of thorns and bushes.

The tribals said despite their repeated pleas to Madugula MRP and Ravikamatam MPDO for a pucca road, no steps were taken to lay the road. Hence to end the woes of their children till a permanent solution is found, they decided to lay a road with ‘shramdan’. The tribals and their school-going children laid the 4 km road in three days.

The pathway was part of the road, which was laid decades ago to transport bamboo to paper industries. Over the years, the road got damaged and it is now hardly motorable. With ‘shramdan’, the tribals have restored the pathway so that two-wheelers can move without any hassle.

Girijana Sangham Fifth Schedule Sadhana Committee district honorary president K Govinda Rao and  PTG Sangham leader Potti Dora said they will stage  a protest at the collectorate on January 25 if no steps were taken to lay roads to the villages, which do not have proper connectivity with the outside world.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neredu Bandha Alluri Sitarama Raju
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp