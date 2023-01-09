Expat doctors, AP govt to unite for better healthcare

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State health department and the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) have decided to mutually cooperate to provide the services of expatriate Indian medical professionals at government hospitals and medical colleges.

Addressing the valedictory of the three-day Global Health Summit in Visakhapatnam organised by AAPI on Sunday, Principal Secretary (medical and health) MT Krishna Babu said Indian doctors settled abroad can contribute towards the betterment of the medical system of the State. “We will also take their recommendations for improving the health sector in AP,” he said.

He informed that the government will set up disease-specific Centers of Excellence for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and comprehensive cancer care centers, one at KGH in Vizag and at government hospitals in Vijayawada, Tirupati, and Kurnool in the first phase.

He briefed about various programmes being implemented in the healthcare sector. He mentioned that the family physician system is being implemented in State for the first time in the country, adding that there are two doctors in each PHC; one is a regular OP and the other goes with a mobile unit and provides treatment in the villages.

Krishna Babu said that 67 types of medicines and 14 methods of diagnosis and analysis are being provided to the people at the Primary Health Centers (PHCs). Treatment for 3,255 diseases is available through 2,225 hospitals is accredited under the Aarogyasri scheme. “The 200-bed kidney research centre setup at Palasa in Srikakulam district will be functional by March,” he stated.

GS Naveen Kumar, Secretary of the Medical Health Department, Dr T Ravi Raju, AAPI President India, Dr Ravindra Kolli, AAPI President (America), Dr Ravi Shankar Narayanaand others were present.

