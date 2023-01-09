Home States Andhra Pradesh

Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh gears up for Sankranti fete

Addressing the media at the temple office on Sunday, Srisaila Devasthanam Executive Officer S Lavanna said the utsavams will begin with Dhwajarohana and end with Dhwaja avarohana.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Elaborate arrangements are being made for Sankranti Utsavams, which are scheduled to be held from January 12 to 18 at Sri Bhramaramba Devi Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam. On the occasion of Makara Sankranti, Utsavams will be held for seven days with Panchahnika Deeksha in the Telugu month of Pushya which falls in January.

Addressing the media at the temple office on Sunday, Srisaila Devasthanam Executive Officer S Lavanna said the utsavams will begin with Dhwajarohana and end with Dhwaja avarohana. As part of the celebrations, special rituals like Mandaparadhanalu, Mulamantra Japanushtanalu, Rudrahomam, Pushpotsavam, Sayanotsavam, Panchavaranarchanalu and others will be performed as per tradition.

As a special event on Sankranthi day, Kalyanotsavam of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi will be performed, the temple EO informed. Nearly five lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple during the Utsavams, he added.

Stating that a few Arjitha sevas will be cancelled, including Rudra Homam, Chandi Homam, Mrithyunjaya Homam and Ekantha Sevas, to meet the pilgrim rush, Lavanna further added that traditional Samuhika Bhogi Pallu ritual will be organised on January 14 and Rangavalli competition will be held on January 15 on the temple premises.

