Ryots in AP's Annamayya district turn to dragon fruit for profits

CHITTOOR : Fed up with less or no-profit in cultivating traditional crops, several enthusiastic and enterprising farmers of Annamayya district are evincing much interest in taking up the cultivation of the exotic dragon fruit as it is reaping good profits, motivating them to raise the plantation in 44.236 hectares. As of now, the price of the fruit is close to Rs 1.50 lakh per tonne in the open market.

According to officials, the flowering and fruiting of the dragon fruit occurs in three to five times beginning from June to November every year, coinciding with the monsoon season, and it takes nearly 35 days for harvesting after the flowering stage.

“Majority of farmers are cultivating the crop through natural farming methods. For the first time, I have raised the crop in 7.5 acres and got 500 kg of yield. This year, I am expecting 15-20 tonnes of yield,” said LR Krishna, a farmer

“With increasing demand, farmers are turning towards cultivation of dragon fruit in Annamayya district. Majority of the produce is being exported to other States, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, from the region. The farmers are also getting Central government’s support through subsidies of around Rs 30,000 per hectare under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH),” said Ravichandra Babu, a horticulture officer.

Venkatesh from Tarigonda in Pileru constituency is reaping good harvest with the cultivation of dragon fruit in the district. In fact, he had raised the crop in around 10 acres, which is the highest in the region. He added that the size of fruit determines the price in the wholesale market and the lands in the district are suitable for a better harvest.

