Tourism & Archaeology depts work together to boost tourism in AP's Prakasam district

The district authorities are putting all efforts to identify tourist spots in the district in order to boost the sector.

Published: 10th January 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

BhairavaKona

Naturally carved Kalabhairava and other temples in the caves of a single rock at Bhairavakona in the dense Nallamala Reserve forest of Prakasam district.(File | Express)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district tourism and the archaeological department are working together to explore the tourism development opportunities in the district. Though financial constraints pose a major huddle, the district authorities are putting all efforts to identify tourist spots in the district in order to boost the sector.  

Recently, the District Collector reviewed the tourism projects development proposals with the concerned officials and inquired about their status. The District Collector ordered officials to finalise he proposals and get State government’s approval for financial aid. According to the official information, the district authorities once again reviewed the development of the Museum at the Kanaparthi archaeological site and development proposals with the coordination of the engineering wing officials.  

The Collector asked officials to submit a detailed project report on the Kanaparthi site.  Similarly, the district authorities also focused on the ‘Bhairava Kona’ waterfalls and Trimukha Durgamba Devasthanam’s development works. While the government constructed washrooms at an estimated cost of Rs 40 lakh, the previous government had approved Rs 2.99 crore for development project along with construction of a guest house.

The district authorities wanted to resume the tourism based development works at the Kandula Obula Reddy Gundlakamma Reservoir site. The government provided various tourist amenities. Later, the government called for the tenders for the maintenance of the amenities. But no one came forward.

