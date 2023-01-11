Ongole civic body officials present annual budget of Rs 209 crore

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) authorities presented the 2023-24 annual budget proposal in the recent council meeting held by OMC. The OMC annual budget presented for 2023-2024 is around Rs 209.23 crore.

Apart from the approval of budget proposals, the council also discussed on the proposals of allotment of OMC sites to the private parties on public-private partnership (PPP) or Build Operate Transfer (BOT), mode lease for the development of those sites in to various income generative sources.

M Venkateswara Rao, the Commissioner of OMC said, “Through the new budgetary allocations, we are going to focus more on providing all necessary infrastructural facilities to the people including the drinking water supply, waste management programmes, roads, other development works with all the necessary amenities.”

Explaining about the pending work the railway bridge, he said that the long pending Agraharam- Railway Under Bridge (RUB) construction proposals are also becoming real soon as the Ongole MP already revealed that the Union government has sanctioned the project with nearly Rs 11.17 crore funds under the Pradhan Mantri (PM) Gati Shakti programme, he added. The works of the project will start soon, he said.

