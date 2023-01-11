Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ongole civic body officials present annual budget of Rs 209 crore

focus more on providing all necessary infrastructural facilities to the people including the drinking water supply, waste management programmes, roads, other development works.

Published: 11th January 2023 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Budget

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) authorities presented the 2023-24 annual budget proposal in the recent council meeting held by OMC.  The OMC annual budget presented for 2023-2024 is around Rs 209.23 crore.

Apart from the approval of budget proposals, the council also discussed on the proposals of allotment of OMC sites to the private parties on public-private partnership (PPP) or Build Operate Transfer (BOT), mode lease for the development of those sites in to various income generative sources.

M Venkateswara Rao, the Commissioner of OMC said, “Through the new budgetary allocations, we are going to focus more on providing all necessary infrastructural facilities to the people including the drinking water supply, waste management programmes, roads, other development works with all the necessary amenities.”

Explaining about the pending work the railway bridge, he said that the long pending Agraharam- Railway Under Bridge (RUB) construction proposals are also becoming real soon as the Ongole MP already revealed that the Union government has sanctioned the project with nearly Rs 11.17 crore funds under the Pradhan Mantri (PM) Gati Shakti programme, he added.  The works of the project will start soon, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ongole civic body
India Matters
A dance still of 'Naatu Naatu' from the Telugu blockbuster 'RRR'. (File photo)
"RRR" track "Naatu Naatu" wins Golden Globe for original song motion picture category
Tribals protest demanding to 'free' the Parasnath hills in Jharkhand's Giridih district from the 'clutches' of the Jain community. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand tribals to observe day's fast on January 30, demand freeing of Parasnath hills from Jains
Stalin warns DMK MLAs against use of objectionable terms against Guv RN Ravi
Locals protest against the demolision of the unsafe hotels and houses after cracks appeared at the landslide affected area of Joshimath, in Chamoli district, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI )
Joshimath sinking: Fury of locals block demolition of damaged buildings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp