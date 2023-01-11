Provide flavoured milk to kids, additional meds to anaemic women: AP CM to officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Directing officials to ensure children get milk daily through Anganwadi centres, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed them to launch a pilot project to serve flavoured milk to the kids. “After three months, flavoured milk should be provided regularly to the children,” Jagan told the officials.

The Chief Minister on Tuesday chaired a meeting with officials of the Women and Child Welfare Department to review the functioning of Anganwadis. Laying focus on the health of infants, lactating and pregnant women, Jagan asked officials to provide additional food and medicines to those who are anaemic and malnourished. He directed them to formulate a standard operating procedure (SOP) to implement the same from February 1. He also urged the officials to utilise the Family Doctor Concept for the purpose.

“Officials should explore the possibility of implementing take home ration for mothers. A foolproof method should be developed for the same,” Jagan said and added that his government is giving equal priority to welfare of women and children, education, agriculture, medical and health sectors.

Further, he directed the officials to take up infrastructure works worth Rs 1,500 crore at Anganwadis in all mandals under three phases.

Urging them to favourably work towards the welfare of the children at all government schools and Anganwadis as majority of them belong to weaker sections, Jagan remarked, “We can achieve best results by extending good education to children between 10 to 12 years.”

“Strict action should be taken against staff members indulging in wrongdoings, while distributing milk and eggs,” he said. Besides filling the existing 63 CDPO posts as soon as possible, the process of giving promotions should also be expedited, he suggested.

FOCUS ON DIGITAL EDU FOR CHILDREN

Jagan directed officials to make proposals to initiate teaching methods using smart TVs to provide best education at Anganwadis. He said better treatment should be extended using Aarogyasri

