Despite crackdown, arenas ready in Andhra Pradesh for rooster fights

S Trimurthulu By

Express News Service

KAKINADA: Though police are registering bind over cases against hundreds of rooster fight organisers, several places in the district are getting ready for the blood sport as it is the annual money spinner. A large extent of lands are being taken on lease and levelled for organising the rooster fights and other gambling activities with the support of local politicians and influential persons.

As part of the crackdown on rooster fights, the police have raided the knife manufacturing units and destroyed the arenas at several places ahead of Sankranti. It is alleged that several ‘influential’ people are left untouched by police during the crackdown.

When TNIE visited Georgepeta in Tallarevu mandal, grand arrangements are being made using seven tractors for levelling and a JCB engaged to do some heavy work like erecting iron poles and others. More than 50 people were found working in the arena, arranging cement pillars, fencing and painting works, erecting tents and laying carpets.

However, Tallarevu mandal tahsildar S Pothuraju said no such arrangements have come to his notice. “No permission has been given to anyone to organise rooster fights,’’ he said. Similarly, Korangi sub-inspector P Srinivas Kumar said they did not notice any work at the said place.

According to sources, some organisers are choosing villages, which are 20 km away from Kakinada and 2 km from Yanam. An organiser from Konaseema district has chosen Georgepeta to set up the arena for rooter fights. Local politicians support the rooster fight organisers directly or indirectly as they will get a share in the auction of arena and other gambling activities.

It is learnt that some arenas to an extent of 2 acres have been auctioned for Rs 1 crore to organise the rooster fights and other gambling activities for three days.This shows the huge betting money involved in the blood sport and other gambling activities during Sankranti.

KAKINADA: Though police are registering bind over cases against hundreds of rooster fight organisers, several places in the district are getting ready for the blood sport as it is the annual money spinner. A large extent of lands are being taken on lease and levelled for organising the rooster fights and other gambling activities with the support of local politicians and influential persons. As part of the crackdown on rooster fights, the police have raided the knife manufacturing units and destroyed the arenas at several places ahead of Sankranti. It is alleged that several ‘influential’ people are left untouched by police during the crackdown. When TNIE visited Georgepeta in Tallarevu mandal, grand arrangements are being made using seven tractors for levelling and a JCB engaged to do some heavy work like erecting iron poles and others. More than 50 people were found working in the arena, arranging cement pillars, fencing and painting works, erecting tents and laying carpets. However, Tallarevu mandal tahsildar S Pothuraju said no such arrangements have come to his notice. “No permission has been given to anyone to organise rooster fights,’’ he said. Similarly, Korangi sub-inspector P Srinivas Kumar said they did not notice any work at the said place. According to sources, some organisers are choosing villages, which are 20 km away from Kakinada and 2 km from Yanam. An organiser from Konaseema district has chosen Georgepeta to set up the arena for rooter fights. Local politicians support the rooster fight organisers directly or indirectly as they will get a share in the auction of arena and other gambling activities. It is learnt that some arenas to an extent of 2 acres have been auctioned for Rs 1 crore to organise the rooster fights and other gambling activities for three days.This shows the huge betting money involved in the blood sport and other gambling activities during Sankranti.