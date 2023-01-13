Former Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar reports to AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief secretary of Telangana Somesh Kumar reported to the Andhra Pradesh cadre on Thursday. Somesh Kumar arrived in Vijayawada and met Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh KS Jawahar Reddy at the latter’s camp office with his joining report. In a brief interaction with the media, Somesh Kumar said he had complied with the order of the Government of India and reported to the AP government. “I have to take up any post given by the government and I will follow that,” he said.

On a query whether he was offered the post of advisor by the TS government, Somesh Kumar said he has not taken any decision on it. “First, I will join here and then according to the situation, I will take a call,” he added.Later, Somesh Kumar called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office in Tadepalli.

It may be recalled that after bifurcation, Somesh Kumar was allotted to the AP cadre, but he approached the Central Administrative Tribunal and based on the tribunal’s order, he continued in the Telangana cadre. After holding several important posts, he was appointed Chief Secretary in 2020. Recently, the Telangana High Court struck down the CAT order following which the DoPT asked Somesh Kumar to report to the AP cadre.

