Srisailam Trust Board members deny laddu scandal

KURNOOL: A day after Srisailam Temple Trust Board chairman Reddivari Chakrapani Reddy alleged irregularities in the purchase of ingredients meant for making of laddus, two members of the trust board and the temple employees association denied the allegation. The chairman alleged that the irregularities in the purchase of ingredients caused a loss to the tune of Rs 1 crore to Srisaila Devasthanam.

Addressing mediapersons on Thursday, trust board members Hanumanthu Naik and Tanneeru Dharma Raju stated that tenders were invited for the supply of ingredients for laddu making and the bidder was selected in a transparent manner.

“Chakrapani Reddy’s attempt to find fault with the successful bidder is against the rules. If he found any irregularities in supply of ingredients, he could have directed the temple vigilance committee to monitor them and set things right. The comments are only Chakrapani Reddy’s personal and not related to other members of the temple trust board,” they clarified.

Srisailam Temple Employees Welfare Association president PV Subba Reddy condemned the allegation of Chakrapani Reddy and said such charges would bring disrepute to Srisaila Devasthanam.

