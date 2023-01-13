TTD Executive Officer denies hiking rent of ordinary rooms

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer (EO) AV Dharma Reddy reiterated that they have not increased the rentals of cottages meant for the allotment to common pilgrims as propagated by some vested interests to malign the reputation of the institution, while throwing the Srivari devotees in a state of confusion.

Briefing media persons at a press conference held at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala Thursday, the EO explained elaborately on the accommodation in Tirumala. He said that out of 75 per cent of the 7,500 rooms in Tirumala are between the tariffs of Rs 50 and Rs 100, which are in the reach of a common pilgrim.

“We have spent almost Rs 120 crore to renovate all these rooms by installing new geysers, furniture, doors and windows, while giving the rooms a complete new look. Though the maintenance on each one of these rooms is to the tune of Rs 200-Rs 250 on us, we have not increased their rentals. Apart from these minimal tariff rooms, there are four PACs, which accommodate nearly 15,000 pilgrims free of cost. Even during the previous Board Meeting, it has been decided to construct one more PAC at a cost of Rs 100 crore to accommodate another 2,000 pilgrims with all free amenities,” he said.

He further went on to say, “Upon the request of many pilgrims, we decided to give facelift to the Special Type, SVRH, VVRH and Narayanagiri Rest Houses and spent about Rs 8 crore to modernise 172 rooms on par with Sri Padmavathi Rest House where the VIPs and economically rich prefer to stay.To maintain a balance, we increased the rentals of these 172 rooms alone since these cottages also fall under MBC and SPRH areas.”

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam EO clarified that some vested interests were misleading devotees with false information. Giving priority to the common pilgrims, the TTD took up many initiatives in recent times.

Out of all the development works, the renovation of rest houses was one of the most important tasks. “We have been offering free darshan, accommodation, tonsuring, prasadams, medical services, transportation to common pilgrims. We are providing free education, food in hostels, medication on the social front. But some vested interests want to malign the image of TTD by spreading false news,” TTD CEO clarified. He urged to the devotees not to believe such baseless rumours.

Reacting to the comment made by a former TTD chairman that the temple trust board commercialised the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan by opening up for ten days, the EO said, TTD took the decision to open the Vaikuntha Dwaram for 10 days after getting the consent from 32 Peethadhipathis.

“Even our epic says that in Vaikuntha 40 minutes is equal to 10 days in Bhooloka. As many Sri Vaishnava temples, including the most ancient Sri Rangam temple also opens up the Vaikuntha Dwaram for 10 days, we have decided to implement the same in Tirumala temple with an aim to provide Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan to more number of pilgrims. We have cancelled VIP tickets during the period in Tirupati. There is no point of commercialisation,” he explained.

