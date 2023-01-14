Home States Andhra Pradesh

MSMEs to soon have low-carbon technologies?

Senior Director of TERI Girish Sethi said that Japan-India technology matchmaking platform (JITMAP) is working towards awareness creation amongst the MSMEs in India.

Published: 14th January 2023 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

MSME

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) is keen on introducing low-carbon technologies in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the State with the help of the Japanese government after consulting with Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and other ministries concerned.

This was disclosed during a two-day conference on “Building a resilient de-carbonized society in India through environmental infrastructure and technology” conducted by TERI on January 12 and 13 in New Delhi in association with IGES (Institute of Global Environmental Strategies), Japan and other Indian as well as Japanese organisations. APSECM CEO A Chandrasekhara Reddy represented the State in the conference.

Senior Director of TERI Girish Sethi said that Japan-India technology matchmaking platform (JITMAP) is working towards awareness creation amongst the MSMEs in India. It focuses on promoting low cost technologies to the user end. There is a need to explore the energy efficient technology basket to include the niche technology and incorporate state level policies for smooth transition with the support of State government, he said.

Speaking on MSMEs of AP, he said that there is an excellent scope to facilitate the introduction of low carbon technologies from Japan among the MSME sector in the State.As per the TERI’s report presented to APSECM, the energy consumption in the Industries sector of AP is around 18,844 MU (as per APERC Tariff order 2022-23) out of which MSMEs alone consume around 5,000 MU per annum.

“As per the study, it is estimated to save electrical energy to the tune of around 65 MU in Sea food processing sector in Bhimavaram and 12 MU in the foundry cluster and thermal energy equivalent to 2400 metric tons of coal in refractory cluster in East Godavari. In all the three clusters, it is expected to reduce around 65,000 tonnes of CO2 per annum. TERI is now keen to explore the feasibility of adopting the Japanese energy efficiency technologies in MSMEs of AP”, he explained.

Chandrasekhara thanked BEE for their support in energy efficiency activities particularly in MSMEs and said that the CM is giving utmost priority for reliable power supply.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MSME The Energy and Resources Institute
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp