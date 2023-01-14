MSMEs to soon have low-carbon technologies?

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) is keen on introducing low-carbon technologies in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the State with the help of the Japanese government after consulting with Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and other ministries concerned.

This was disclosed during a two-day conference on “Building a resilient de-carbonized society in India through environmental infrastructure and technology” conducted by TERI on January 12 and 13 in New Delhi in association with IGES (Institute of Global Environmental Strategies), Japan and other Indian as well as Japanese organisations. APSECM CEO A Chandrasekhara Reddy represented the State in the conference.

Senior Director of TERI Girish Sethi said that Japan-India technology matchmaking platform (JITMAP) is working towards awareness creation amongst the MSMEs in India. It focuses on promoting low cost technologies to the user end. There is a need to explore the energy efficient technology basket to include the niche technology and incorporate state level policies for smooth transition with the support of State government, he said.

Speaking on MSMEs of AP, he said that there is an excellent scope to facilitate the introduction of low carbon technologies from Japan among the MSME sector in the State.As per the TERI’s report presented to APSECM, the energy consumption in the Industries sector of AP is around 18,844 MU (as per APERC Tariff order 2022-23) out of which MSMEs alone consume around 5,000 MU per annum.

“As per the study, it is estimated to save electrical energy to the tune of around 65 MU in Sea food processing sector in Bhimavaram and 12 MU in the foundry cluster and thermal energy equivalent to 2400 metric tons of coal in refractory cluster in East Godavari. In all the three clusters, it is expected to reduce around 65,000 tonnes of CO2 per annum. TERI is now keen to explore the feasibility of adopting the Japanese energy efficiency technologies in MSMEs of AP”, he explained.

Chandrasekhara thanked BEE for their support in energy efficiency activities particularly in MSMEs and said that the CM is giving utmost priority for reliable power supply.

